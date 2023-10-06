“I have been here a year or so now and we’ve played them twice. It’s a big game for me, I live on Teesside of course and everybody wants to talk football.

“They obviously had a tough start but have turned it around, won their last four games. From what I’m watching they are a very well coached team, have good rotations, good identity, we know how they play.

“We have to try and be aware of their strengths and weaknesses and see how the game goes but they have some good players.

“They seem to have taken a bit of time to gel with the new players but they play the same system and I think he’s just been trying to acclimatise his new players, because he lost a lot of quality in the summer, some loans went back to their parent clubs. Akpom was obviously sold to Holland.