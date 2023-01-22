Lynden Gooch was non in Tony Mowbray’s squad for the game against Middlesbrough with a suspected injury. Trai Hume started the Wear-Tees clash at right-back with Aji Alese at left-back and Ellis Taylor making the bench.

It then went from bad to worse as Sunderland captain Corry Evans, who started in midfield alongside Dan Neil, was taken off early in the first half holding his knee. The Northern Ireland international was replaced by PSG loanee Edouard Michut.

Defender Alese was then subbed in the second half after going down himself with what looked to be cramp. The former West Ham man was replaced by Bailey Wright as Sunderland looked to hold onto their one goal advantage.

Corry Evans