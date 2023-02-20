I haven’t thought too much of the opposition offensively recently as I have been more interested in whether teams could stop Sunderland given the quality on show by the boys in red and white.

Bristol City had been in decent form themselves having not lost a game since Boxing Day. Because of this, it had the makings of a competitive game and one that suggested Sunderland needed to be on top form to continue their winning run.

Tony Mowbray made a few changes to the team which I expected given the hectic schedule of fixtures in recent weeks.

Anthony Patterson in action for Sunderland.

Analysing the game there was not a great deal between the two teams and you could see why Bristol City hadn’t been beaten in a long time. Nigel Pearson is an experienced manager and he knows what is required to perform well at this level.

They were one of the better teams to come to the Stadium of Light. They had energy and youth in their team and if anything had the best bits in the game, especially in the first half.

Anthony Patterson is up there as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and it genuinely would not surprise me if he eventually ends up in and around the England set-up. His presence is assured and he seems to fill those who play in front of him with massive confidence.

He has everything a modern-day goalkeeper needs to be successful but ultimately he is very good at keeping the ball out of his net which is his strongest asset. He is getting better with every passing week as we saw both at Loftus Road and again on Saturday.

This Sunderland squad may go through periods of games, as they did on Saturday when they are not quite flowing but there are players who can have special moments at any given moment.

On Saturday it was Jack Clarke’s turn to produce some magic. His goal was brilliant and there are players of only a certain ilk who are capable of scoring it. Thankfully Sunderland have more than one of these players. It was a fabulous finish from a player who is high on confidence and after a brace midweek, a real eye for goal also.

Going into the dying seconds your hoping it’s another three points gained but if I’m totally honest it would have been a bit unfair on the away side given what they offered during the contest. I think it was a penalty albeit there may have been a slight foul beforehand.

To take seven points out of the last three games is by no means a terrible return and with other teams around the play-offs losing m it can be seen as a point gained rather than three lost.

As I said earlier the games are arriving thick and fast and there’s another big one midweek away to Rotherham. I would expect to see more changes to the starting team.