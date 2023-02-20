They were tactically astute with their experienced midfielders positioning themselves in areas which made it difficult for the Sunderland players to find any real consistent flow to their play.

They utilised their speed on the break and at times were dangerous with overloads in the final third. This was largely due to Sunderland’s players being so high up the pitch.

A lot of teams this season have struggled to find ways of stopping Sunderland’s attacking players and with that more teams are taking note of the quality the team possess.

Tony Mowbray

As I mentioned, the way Bristol City set up may be a problem as it could give future opponents an idea of how to stagnate Jack Clarke and Co. If so then Sunderland may have to mix it up rather than just attacking in a hell-for-leather manner.

I’m sure Tony Mowbray will be doing his homework too and looking at ways he can continue to get the best out of his players no matter who they play are or how they set up.

Rotherham are next up and I have got a feeling they will try and frustrate Sunderland. They will be low on confidence having lost their last two games while picking up only three points from their last five games.