Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Dan Ballard is a doubt for the game against Leicester City this week - and provided updates on Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda.

The Black Cats square off against The Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in the Championship with first-choice central defender Ballard a doubt for the fixture.

Ballard picked up a knock whilst away on international duty with Northern Ireland but played the full game for Sunderland against Stoke City last weekend.

Asked about Sunderland's injury situation, Mowbray said: "We have four or five not training today that we hope are going to play tomorrow.

"Lots of knocks and lots of niggles. Stuff like tight muscles and dead legs. We will do a few fitness tests and we will see who is fit tomorrow.

"Dan Ballard is one of the players who hasn't trained and we have to see if he passes a fitness test tomorrow," Mowbray added.

The Sunderland defender is currently on four yellow cards, meaning his fifth would result in a one-game Championship suspension.

"It is part and parcel of football," Mowbray added. "I'm one yellow away from having to sit in the stand as well. We have to accept that the officiating of football matches has changed.

"Dan is at some point going to pick up a booking due to the nature and the way he plays but that is okay and it will be a good opportunity for another young centre-back to step in."

Mowbray also confirmed that a Sunderland scratch team was set to face a reserve side from Scottish side Hibernian in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday afternoon - with first-team interest involved.

Mowbray confirmed that Cirkin was to feature in the game as he makes his way back from injury with Jewison Bennette, Hemir, Ellis Taylor and Nectar Triantis also set to be involved.

Sunderland's head coach also confirmed that summer signing Mayenda was due to play his first game for the club against Hibs following his own injury.