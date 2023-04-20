News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Tommy Watson reacts on social media to first-team debut

17-year-old Tommy Watson became the latest Academy of Light starlet to graduate into the first-team earlier this week.

By James Copley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

Head coach Tony Mowbray opted to bring the youngster on for his professional league debut at the Stadium of Light against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Neil Warnock’s Terriers.

Watson has been involved in the senior set-up alongside fellow youngster Chris Rigg earlier this season with Sunderland looking to solidify a clear pathway for youth players to the first team.

On Instagram, Watson said: “Great moment for me and my family making my debut for my boyhood club”

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Josh Davidson of Liverpool and Thomas Watson of Sunderland in action on December 3, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)KIRKBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Josh Davidson of Liverpool and Thomas Watson of Sunderland in action on December 3, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright – who joined Rotherham United on loan in January before suffering a season-ending injury – also took to social media to offer his congratulations to Watson. He said: “Well deserved mate, congrats.”

Sunderland are next in action against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

