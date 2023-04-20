Sunderland AFC news: Tommy Watson reacts on social media to first-team debut
17-year-old Tommy Watson became the latest Academy of Light starlet to graduate into the first-team earlier this week.
Head coach Tony Mowbray opted to bring the youngster on for his professional league debut at the Stadium of Light against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Neil Warnock’s Terriers.
Watson has been involved in the senior set-up alongside fellow youngster Chris Rigg earlier this season with Sunderland looking to solidify a clear pathway for youth players to the first team.
On Instagram, Watson said: “Great moment for me and my family making my debut for my boyhood club”
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright – who joined Rotherham United on loan in January before suffering a season-ending injury – also took to social media to offer his congratulations to Watson. He said: “Well deserved mate, congrats.”
Sunderland are next in action against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday.