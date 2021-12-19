The 22-year-old German goalkeeper signed for Sunderland on transfer deadline day alongside countryman Leon Dajaku on a season-long loan.

Hoffmann has quickly cemented himself as Lee Johnson’s first-choice goalkeeper in League One after unseating Lee Burge.

And Hoffmann has confirmed in an interview with The Athletic, that if he can help Sunderland to promotion, then his transfer will automatically change from loan to permanent.

Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann.

“Let’s see,” Hoffmann said when asked about his future. “We’re seven months away from this scenario. I want to get promoted with this team and stay here long-term. It’s pretty clear for me.”

Hoffmann also revealed that he is living in Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s house after a meeting with the ex-Sunderland midfielder’s father, Brian Henderson.

“Our assistant set up this meeting at his house,” Hoffmann says of Brian Henderson, “and he was so kind. He took care of everything.

"My parents were with me. They were overwhelmed by him. I felt like I was in really good hands. Gas, electric, Sky TV — Brian said he went through all of it with Jordan, so he knows what you want as a player.

"It’s Jordan’s house. I haven’t spoken to Jordan yet. I’m looking forward to meeting him if I can.”

Sunderland were last in action against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, drawing 1-1 with Hoffmann starting in goal.

The Black Cats are next in action in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on Tuesday.

