But that very much is the case so far this season with Sunderland’s League One rivals Portsmouth one of those struggling to begin the new campaign.

Lee Johnson takes his side to face Pompey on Saturday after an emphatic win over Cheltenham Town in midweek saw the Black Cats hit top spot in the League One table.

Johnson will be without Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead who impressed in the win over the Robins after the 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury.

Danny Cowley needs to end his sides rut with Sunderland up next for the Portsmouth boss (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images).

There was some positive news for Johnson however as Denver Hume continues his comeback to the first team squad with Johnson suggesting the fullback remains on track to make his first-team return in the Papa John’s Trophy next week.

But here we round up the latest gossip around the Stadium of Light and League One.

EFL host backs striker for ‘very good’ season

Colin Murray has tipped Rotherham United forward Michael Smith to have a stellar campaign after the striker bagged two goals in the midweek win over AFC Wimbledon.

Smith’s double took the 29-year-old to seven for the season, on the same night Black Cats man Ross Stewart hit that number with his brace against Cheltenham Town, and Quest’s EFL host Murray has backed the Millers forward to have a successful campaign.

“He’s going to smash that [double figures] this season,” he said.

"It’s going to be a very good season for him.

“They’re putting a really good run of results together.”

Questions to be asked of League One boss

While Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has escaped an on-slaught of criticism, with supporters directing their attention equally between both the players and owners at Fratton Park, the former Lincoln City manager is treading water.

Pompey are without a win in eight games in all competitions following their midweek loss at Burton Albion - hardly the form of potential promotion candidates.

Cowley’s side face a tricky run of fixtures next month with Johnson’s Black Cats next up on Saturday.

And HampshireLive’s Portsmouth writer Jonty Colman admits the tide will turn against Cowley should Pompey’s slump continue.

“Many of the teams above the Blues seemed to win on Tuesday when Pompey were well and truly beat at Burton, leaving them five points off the top six after ten games, a far from ideal run.

“October includes meetings with league leaders Sunderland, a strong Rotherham United side, Ipswich Town, Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers, the latter of which picked up a huge midweek win at Charlton two days ago.

“On paper, that is a very tough month, especially considering the Blues’ recent poor run. Pompey need to get some wins next month and not lose too much more ground as they work out how to get out of this current rut.

“Another month of no wins and very little points being picked up, and I think the question would be asked a lot more than it currently is.

“There is a lot of patience for Cowley from many fans and the club’s hierarchy. Three points from a possible 21 is poor and if it gets even worse, then alarm bells will undoubtedly ring, as it would at any club with worse form than that.”

