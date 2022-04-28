The former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit was asked which club outside of the Premier League team would be the best to buy.
Jordan spoke of League One teams Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth alongside Championship outfit Derby County, who will drop down to the third tier next season.
Whilst discussing the merits of buying Sunderland, Jordan delivered this take on the two big clubs in North East football and named dropped Newcastle, who have come under scrutiny after their Saudi-backed takeover was finally given the green light by the Premier League last year.
“Sunderland will always be, in my view, and I know they are going to hate this Sunderland fans, in the shadow of Newcastle,” said Jordan.
“Even more so now with the Newcastle ownership model.
“But Sunderland, coming back, if they can get out of this miserable League One.”