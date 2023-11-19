Sunderland AFC news: Stuart Harvey’s potential £8m South American transfer deal revealed
Transfer news: Sunderland are reportedly keen on an £8million for a high-profile youth international striker.
Sunderland's head of recruitment, Stuart Harvey, has been busy on a scouting mission to South America, according to reports.
As per a report from The Sun, Sunderland are keen on a deal for Luciano Rodriguez from Liverpool of Montevideo.
The article adds that Sunderland chief Harvey has been scouting the striker, who is seen as a potential replacement for Ross Stewart, who departed for Southampton last summer in a big-money move.
The deal to take Stewart to St Mary's brought in around £10million to the coffers at the Stadium of Light, with reports suggesting that Rodriguez could cost around £8million.
The 19-year-old striker is said to be keen to move to Europe, and his profile is on the rise after he netted the winning goal when Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 in the under-20 World Cup final in June.
The Black Cats signed Luis Hemir Semedio, Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda on permanent deals last summer, with Mason Burstow also joining on loan from Chelsea.