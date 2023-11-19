Transfer news: Sunderland are reportedly keen on an £8million for a high-profile youth international striker.

Sunderland's head of recruitment, Stuart Harvey, has been busy on a scouting mission to South America, according to reports.

As per a report from The Sun, Sunderland are keen on a deal for Luciano Rodriguez from Liverpool of Montevideo.

The article adds that Sunderland chief Harvey has been scouting the striker, who is seen as a potential replacement for Ross Stewart, who departed for Southampton last summer in a big-money move.

The deal to take Stewart to St Mary's brought in around £10million to the coffers at the Stadium of Light, with reports suggesting that Rodriguez could cost around £8million.

The 19-year-old striker is said to be keen to move to Europe, and his profile is on the rise after he netted the winning goal when Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 in the under-20 World Cup final in June.