Sunderland AFC news: Stuart Harvey strengthens Black Cats as he poaches Blackburn Rovers man

Sunderland have made moves to bolster their scouting department.

By James Copley
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:01 am

Stuart Harvey, head of player recruitment for the Black Cats, has returned to former club Blackburn Rovers to appoint a new senior scout at the Academy of Light.

Harvey's appointment was confirmed by Sunderland in April 2021 after he was headhunted from a similar role at Blackburn Rovers.

The Northern Irishman was tasked with overseeing the rebuild of Sunderland's recruitment structures, and building a database of potential targets who have the capacity to fit into the club’s playing philosophy.

Harvey has now moved to bolster the club’s scouting department with ex-Wolves scout Matthew Barratt joining Sunderland.

Speaking on his LinkedIn profile, Barratt said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as senior scout at Sunderland AFC!

"I leave Blackburn Rovers after 4 and a half years, I've met some top class people there and loved my time at the club. Looking forward to this season and can't wait to get started.”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
