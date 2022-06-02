Stuart Harvey, head of player recruitment for the Black Cats, has returned to former club Blackburn Rovers to appoint a new senior scout at the Academy of Light.
Harvey's appointment was confirmed by Sunderland in April 2021 after he was headhunted from a similar role at Blackburn Rovers.
The Northern Irishman was tasked with overseeing the rebuild of Sunderland's recruitment structures, and building a database of potential targets who have the capacity to fit into the club’s playing philosophy.
Harvey has now moved to bolster the club’s scouting department with ex-Wolves scout Matthew Barratt joining Sunderland.
Speaking on his LinkedIn profile, Barratt said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as senior scout at Sunderland AFC!
"I leave Blackburn Rovers after 4 and a half years, I've met some top class people there and loved my time at the club. Looking forward to this season and can't wait to get started.”