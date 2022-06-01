Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk online has suggested the pair could soon be set to relinquish their shares.

Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.

Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent but now it has been suggested that the pair could be on their way out

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Sunderland fans celebrate after winning the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sky Sports presenter Tom White said: “Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have accepted a bid for their shares in #SAFC.

"More info on the buyers to come in next few days. Deal needs EFL approval.

“A rep of the group was in the boardroom for P/O v Sheff Wed. There is confidence the deal will be done within 5 weeks.