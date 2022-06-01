Talk online has suggested the pair could soon be set to relinquish their shares.
Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.
Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent but now it has been suggested that the pair could be on their way out
Sky Sports presenter Tom White said: “Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have accepted a bid for their shares in #SAFC.
"More info on the buyers to come in next few days. Deal needs EFL approval.
“A rep of the group was in the boardroom for P/O v Sheff Wed. There is confidence the deal will be done within 5 weeks.
"Offer was initially accepted prior to the playoff final. The deal has not yet reached exclusivity, but that is expected imminently.”