Henderson started against France in the quarter-finals in the Middle East as England were knocked out after Harry Kane failed to convert a second penalty. The World Cup in Qatar marked the Sunderland-born midfielder’s sixth international tournament.

The Liverpool captain was given his debut by Keane when the pair were at Sunderland together and speaking as a pundit on ITV ahead of the game between England and France, Keane was quick to praise his former player.

"We always felt, even at Sunderland, he loved the game. As a young player, he went on loan and had challenges there. At Sunderland, he did very well, obviously a Sunderland lad so that helps.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 4, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Goes to Liverpool which wasn't easy with Gerrard still around the place who was a great player and people try to compare them. He then took leadership roles at Liverpool and has been successful, he's done brilliant with England, we've seen all the stats there with the six tournaments, that's all the stuff on the pitch... off the pitch, he has done amazing stuff.