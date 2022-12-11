Sunderland AFC news: Roy Keane cracks Jordan Henderson breakfast joke before England's World Cup exit
Ex-Sunderland manager Roy Keane was full of praise for Jordan Henderson before England’s game against France last night before joking about a recent breakfast the pair shared.
Henderson started against France in the quarter-finals in the Middle East as England were knocked out after Harry Kane failed to convert a second penalty. The World Cup in Qatar marked the Sunderland-born midfielder’s sixth international tournament.
The Liverpool captain was given his debut by Keane when the pair were at Sunderland together and speaking as a pundit on ITV ahead of the game between England and France, Keane was quick to praise his former player.
"We always felt, even at Sunderland, he loved the game. As a young player, he went on loan and had challenges there. At Sunderland, he did very well, obviously a Sunderland lad so that helps.
"Goes to Liverpool which wasn't easy with Gerrard still around the place who was a great player and people try to compare them. He then took leadership roles at Liverpool and has been successful, he's done brilliant with England, we've seen all the stats there with the six tournaments, that's all the stuff on the pitch... off the pitch, he has done amazing stuff.
"He's a really good kid, his family must be really proud of him, I've always liked Jordan, always liked him as a kid, and I think he's a pretty humble guy. In saying that I did meet him a few months ago for breakfast, and I had to pay for it!"