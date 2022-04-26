There is much riding on the League One clash at the Stadium of Light with the Millers aiming to secure automatic promotion amidst intense competition from MK Dons.
Sunderland have an outside shot of catching Rotherham in second and gaining promotion automatically if they win on Tuesday and MK Dons and the Millers slip up during their final games.
Alex Neil’s primary focus is securing Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs, with Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest gossip doing the rounds:
Danny Cowley provides injury update on ex-Sunderland man
The Portsmouth boss said: “Denver [Hume] has had an epidural in his back, he had some disc irritation. He is now rehabilitating, and the good news is he will be fit and healthy to be back with us in pre-season.”
Danny Cowley also provides Aiden O’Brien contract update
Former Sunderland attacker Aiden O’Brien is one of several players out of contract at Fratton Park this summer.
On the subject, Cowley said: "I don’t think it’s fair for me to talk about any player or players individually. Certainly, for me, it’s to have respect for the players, ultimately. I always speak to them before I speak to you (the media).
“Once I’ve spoken to them, then we’ll convey that to you guys.”
He added: "For us we want to have as much continuity as we possibly can.
“Certainly, the success we’ve had in our previous jobs is having continuity.”
Paul Warne talks injuries ahead of Sunderland clash
Rotherham manager Paul Warne has provided an injury update ahead of tonight’s game between Rotherham and Sunderland in League One at the Stadium of Light.
“We’ve got no major concerns, you always have a few aches and pains the day after a game, but I don’t think any of that is going to change who is available on Tuesday night.
“I think we’ll have the same players available to us.”