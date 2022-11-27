Sunderland AFC news: Ross Stewart contract update provided and what Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus told fans
Alan Nixon has provided an update on Ross Stewart’s contract talks with Sunderland.
It’s been well documented the Black Cats have the option to extend Stewart’s current agreement by an extra 12 months, until the summer of 2024.
But Sunderland hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks over a new deal for some time. However, Alan Nixon – a journalist for the Sun – has claimed that nothing is close.
The issue was raised as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus met with Sunderland supporters recently, with the Black Cats owner stating: “We are having ongoing conversations and we're all hopeful that it will lead to a successful outcome.”
Most Popular
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “These types of discussions often get portrayed as very polarising, it's either that the club won't pay the money or that the player doesn't love the club etc. Neither of those things are true. It's a negotiation, it's a process.”