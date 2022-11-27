It’s been well documented the Black Cats have the option to extend Stewart’s current agreement by an extra 12 months, until the summer of 2024.

But Sunderland hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks over a new deal for some time. However, Alan Nixon – a journalist for the Sun – has claimed that nothing is close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue was raised as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus met with Sunderland supporters recently, with the Black Cats owner stating: “We are having ongoing conversations and we're all hopeful that it will lead to a successful outcome.”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)