League One rivals Wigan Athletic eye Sunderland defender

Wigan Athletic are interested in making a move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright this summer.

That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Latics have also strengthened ahead of the new campaign with the signings of ex-Black Cats Max Power and Charlie Wyke.

The 28-year-old defender made league 35 starts last season and helped the Wearsiders keep ten clean sheets as they secured a top-six finish in the third tier.

However, Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals in League One this season Wigan Athletic are said to be interested in a deal to bring the centre back to the DW Stadium.

That would leave Sunderland even shorter in a position which they are looking to strengthen this summer.

EFL make substitution rule change ahead of 2021-22 season

Sunderland and their rivals will only be permitted to make three substitutions in English Football League competitions next season.

Last season, clubs were permitted to make five alterations per match in three separate intervals and name an extended bench of nine players.

The changes came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Daily Mirror, however, the EFL will revert to the previous ruling for the upcoming season Yorkshire Live understands.

It means EFL managers will only be permitted to make three changes in each match and name a matchday squad of 18 players in a reversal from last season’s regulations.