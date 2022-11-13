Michael Beale,.

And reports surfacing at the back end of this week are suggesting that the Scottish giants could turn towards a coach in the Championship in a move which could come as a blow to one of Sunderland’s rivals.

Rangers are said to be keen on Queen’s Park Rangers boss Michael Beale with pressure now growing van Bronckhorst after the club’s poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.

The former Rangers, Barcelona and Arsenal player replaced Steven Gerrard at Ibrox and lead the club to a Scottish Cup win and the final of the UEFA Europe League in Seville, where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Rangers have struggled so far this campaign and are nine points adrift of champions and fierce rivals Celtic, leading Beale to be linked with a return to the club he used to coach at under former boss Gerrard.

The pair helped Rangers win their first Scottish Premiership title since the 2010-11 season and halted Celtic in their tracks as the Parkhead club fell short in their quest to win ten league titles on the spin.

Football Insider claim that Beale is now their ‘top target’ if they decide to sack their current manager. QPR brought in Beale last summer and he has since impressed with the Championship outfit.