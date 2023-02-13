Sunderland AFC news: QPR suffer double injury blow with ex-Black Cats loanee ruled out
Queens Park Rangers will be without two first team players when Sunderland visits Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.
The two sides are set to square off in the Championship with Neil Critchley’s men having won just once in 16 games. To make matters worse, QPR have been handed a double injury blow ahead of the game.
Ex-Sunderland loanee Jake Clarke-Salter will definitely miss the clash after the former Chelsea man picked up a calf injury in training on Friday. The defender has started just 12 Championship matches this season following fitness issues this season.
Critchley will also likely be without Chris Willock after he picked up a calf injury during QPR’s last match against Millwall last weekend.
Speaking to the club’s website ahead of tomorrow’s game, Critchley said of Willock: “It was unfortunate Chris had to come off so soon on Saturday, but he felt some tightness in his hamstring. He will be assessed today; we’re hopeful it’s not too serious.”