The two sides are set to square off in the Championship with Neil Critchley’s men having won just once in 16 games. To make matters worse, QPR have been handed a double injury blow ahead of the game.

Ex-Sunderland loanee Jake Clarke-Salter will definitely miss the clash after the former Chelsea man picked up a calf injury in training on Friday. The defender has started just 12 Championship matches this season following fitness issues this season.

Critchley will also likely be without Chris Willock after he picked up a calf injury during QPR’s last match against Millwall last weekend.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Tommy Conway of Bristol City holds off Jake Clarke-Salter of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate on October 01, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)