Sunderland face Fulham in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening after the first tie was drawn 1-1 at Craven Cottage.

"What a story it would have been if Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg had not seen his late winner ruled out in the first game - he would have become the youngest-ever goalscorer in the FA Cup.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Tony Mowbray, Manager of Sunderland, reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“It was unfortunate for him, and for Sunderland too because they actually had a real go at Fulham.

“If the Black Cats win this replay they face Leeds, and we get a replay of one of the most famous FA Cup finals in history - from 50 years ago in 1973 when Sunderland goalkeeper Jim Montgomery helped the Second Division side clinch a brilliant victory and Bob Stokoe ran on the pitch to celebrate.

“But it is a big blow for them that striker Ross Stewart is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and Fulham still have to be favourites to progress despite being the away side.

“I think Marco Silva's side should look at the FA Cup as being a real opportunity for them this season, because they are not going to get relegated now - they have not reached the semi-finals since 2002, so why not aim for Wembley?”