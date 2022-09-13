Sunderland AFC news: Pundit predicts Black Cats will 'struggle' against Reading in Championship
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Sunderland will “struggle” against Reading on Wednesday night.
The Black Cats have picked up wins against Bristol City, Stoke City and Rotherham United alongside draws with QPR and Coventry from their opening eight games back in the second tier.
However, Sunderland will be without top-scorer Ross Stewart after he suffered a grade three tear of his hamstring which will keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.
Speaking ahead of the game, Prutton said: "It really has been an excellent run for Reading. Every time they suffer a defeat they seem to bounce right back and prove their doubters - myself included! - wrong.
Most Popular
-
1
Where are they now? EVERY player to have played for Sunderland during the 17-18 Championship season
-
2
Championship news: Alex Neil linked with Sunderland target swoop as pundit delivers Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut verdicts
-
3
Tony Mowbray handed boost as Sunderland man pictured in training following minor injury
"Sunderland are without Ross Stewart for the foreseeable future, which is a massive blow as he has been one of the standout players of the season so far. Can they cope without him? I think they may struggle."