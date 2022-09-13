News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Pundit predicts Black Cats will 'struggle' against Reading in Championship

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Sunderland will “struggle” against Reading on Wednesday night.

Tuesday, 13th September 2022

The Black Cats have picked up wins against Bristol City, Stoke City and Rotherham United alongside draws with QPR and Coventry from their opening eight games back in the second tier.

However, Sunderland will be without top-scorer Ross Stewart after he suffered a grade three tear of his hamstring which will keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.

Speaking ahead of the game, Prutton said: "It really has been an excellent run for Reading. Every time they suffer a defeat they seem to bounce right back and prove their doubters - myself included! - wrong.

"Sunderland are without Ross Stewart for the foreseeable future, which is a massive blow as he has been one of the standout players of the season so far. Can they cope without him? I think they may struggle."

