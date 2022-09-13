The Black Cats have picked up wins against Bristol City, Stoke City and Rotherham United alongside draws with QPR and Coventry from their opening eight games back in the second tier.

However, Sunderland will be without top-scorer Ross Stewart after he suffered a grade three tear of his hamstring which will keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.

Speaking ahead of the game, Prutton said: "It really has been an excellent run for Reading. Every time they suffer a defeat they seem to bounce right back and prove their doubters - myself included! - wrong.

David Prutton during his Coventry CIty days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...