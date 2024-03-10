Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland striker and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has called for reflection from Sunderland's hierarchy.

The Black Cats lost their sixth successive league game after succumbing 4-2 to promotion-chasing Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday with the Wearsiders now closer to the relegation spots than they are the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodman, though, called for Sunderland's hierarchy to reassess their strategy after a number of costly decisions this season hampering the club after a top-six finish last campaign under former head coach Tony Mowbray.

Speaking to King Casino Bonus, Goodman said "Sunderland's board have pretty much said 'We've messed up so badly that we have blown our play-off chances.' It's an acknowledgement of their mistake and putting Mike Dodds in charge is an attempt to stabilise.

“I think they are out of the relegation battle, despite never thinking I would say that, but Sunderland are out of the play-off race. They are a young group that needs some help from experience, which is what Tony Mowbray was being refused.

“It wouldn't be fair to say Sunderland have capitulated but it's the type of games they have lost in this sequence which is disappointing. They were on the periphery of the play-off spots and lost to Birmingham, Huddersfield and Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad