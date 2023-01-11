Sunderland AFC news: £2m ex-striker scores on international debut as transfer talks swirls
Former Sunderland and Swansea forward Joel Asoro scored on his first international goal on his debut appearance this week.
The 23-year-old netted a 93rd-minute goal against Finland for Sweden on Monday during the latest round of friendlies on his very first international appearance.
Asoro departed Sunderland in the summer after the club’s relegation from the Championship, moving to Swansea City for a £2million fee before bagging a permanent move to Djurgårdens IF Fotboll in Sweden back in 2021.
The former Sunderland academy graduate has been linked with a move to France to join up with Bordeaux in Ligue 2, where his former Black Cats teammate Josh Maja is currently playing.
Asoro has netted 16 goals and contributed 10 assists in 71 appearances for Djurgårdens, including seven goals in this season's Europa Conference League campaign.
Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell wanted by Rangers
Championship club Norwich City have turned down an offer from a divisional rival for Todd Cantwell, according to reports. Sky Sports state that the Canaries hierarchy have rejected an offer from an unnamed second-tier side
It has also been suggested that Scottish giants Rangers, who have been linked with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, are also keen on the 24-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.
Cantwell was left out of new City chief David Wagner’s squad for the FA Cup defeat to Blackburn with reports stating that Rangers are ready to make a move for the midfielder although they are yet to make that interest formal with a concrete bid.