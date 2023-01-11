The 23-year-old netted a 93rd-minute goal against Finland for Sweden on Monday during the latest round of friendlies on his very first international appearance.

Asoro departed Sunderland in the summer after the club’s relegation from the Championship, moving to Swansea City for a £2million fee before bagging a permanent move to Djurgårdens IF Fotboll in Sweden back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sunderland academy graduate has been linked with a move to France to join up with Bordeaux in Ligue 2, where his former Black Cats teammate Josh Maja is currently playing.

Djurgardens' Swedish forward Joel Asoro (R) fights for the ball with Gent's Belgian defender Alessio Castro-Montes during the UEFA Europa Conference League group F football match between Gent and Djurgardens at KAA Gent Stadium in Gent.

Asoro has netted 16 goals and contributed 10 assists in 71 appearances for Djurgårdens, including seven goals in this season's Europa Conference League campaign.

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell wanted by Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship club Norwich City have turned down an offer from a divisional rival for Todd Cantwell, according to reports. Sky Sports state that the Canaries hierarchy have rejected an offer from an unnamed second-tier side

It has also been suggested that Scottish giants Rangers, who have been linked with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, are also keen on the 24-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad