Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is rumoured to be "in talks" with an American financial group regarding a £20million loan.

The report comes from Alan Nixon, a journalist from The Sun newspaper, who also stated that Sunderland's French billionaire majority owner is looking for "extra funds". However, Nixon also states that not all of the money is earmarked to go instantly into the club.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' net worth is thought to be around £2billion and that would make him the 17th richest owner in the Premier League should Sunderland be promoted from the Championship, though that looks unlikely this season.

The Louis-Dreyfus family founded the Louis-Dreyfus group in 1851 and the company has been involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping and finance over the years.

The company made over $1billion in profit during the last fiscal year, according to Fortune, though Kyril Louis-Dreyfus does not have full control of the company. The organisation employs over 22,000 people.

His father, Robert, was also the CEO of Adidas and Saatchi & Saachi and a previous owner of Olympique de Marseille before he passed away in 2009. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' mother, Margarita, has a current net worth of £2.7billion, according to Forbes.

Strong Paul Heckingbottom links emerge

Nixon also states that former Sunderland player and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is now at the top of Sunderland's wanted list.

It is understood that Sunderland are considering a long list of candidates with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and Reims boss Will Still also well-thought-of by decision-makers at the club.

However, Nixon has claimed that Heckingbottom ticks a lot of the Black Cats' boxes, including promoting young players and working with existing staff at the Academy of Light.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United earlier this season after guiding the Blades to promotion from the Championship last season. Nixon states the Englishman has missed out on some jobs in the last few months.