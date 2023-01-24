Almond, who came up through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light, remains under observation as specialists make a decision on whether to operate following a bleed on the brain.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion while playing for Darlington in an FA Trophy match at Southend earlier this month, before being transferred to a specialist hospital in London. Darlington later confirmed Almond had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Almond

Sunderland director Maurice, the brother of majority shareholder Kyril Louis Dreyfus, generously donated £1,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help Almond’s family with medical costs. That amount was matched by Sunderland as a club, taking the total raised to over £13,000.

Newcastle United player Isacc Hayden also donated £1,000 of his own money in a classy gesture, with current Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor also giving £300 to help the Almond family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sunderland youngster was involved in a serious road traffic collision back in June as a rear passenger in a car in Manchester. The defender was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but thankfully pulled through to make a full recovery.

Almond returned to the pitch for the first time since the crash late last year. The ex-Blyth Spartans loanee returned for Shildon AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One East before moving on to Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almond is a product of Sunderland's academy system and joined the club when he was just 11, cementing himself as a regular starter in the club’s youth teams.

The defender was in and around Sunderland’s first team for the Papa John’s Trophy and was an unused first-team substitute for the games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad