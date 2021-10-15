The central midfielder was a major signing for Sunderland from Manchester City in the summer of 2014 for a free of around £10million

But Rodwell struggled to make a consistent impact and as the club dropped into the Championship, he was the only player in the squad not to have a wage reduction written into his contract.

It became a source of major contention when he made few appearances in the following campaign as the club were again relegated.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Rodwell

Rodwell made just six appearances, three of which were in the EFL trophy.

His last appearance came in that competition in November 2017.

Sunderland offered Rodwell the chance to walk away from his contract the following January, but it was not until the following summer that he reached an agreement with Stewart Donald to end his contract early, subsequently joining Blackburn Rovers.

However, following a stint with Sheffield United, Rodwell is currently undergoing quarantine in Darwin after flying into the country earlier this week with his wife, Alana, who is originally from western Sydney.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald, with the publication also stating that A-League side Sydney FC has no interest in the midfielder.

However, both Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC have made contact with the 30-year-old and are interested in potentially bringing him on board.

Talks, though, are said to be at a very early stage with the A-League season not due to begin until November 19.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.