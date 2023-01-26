The 19-year-old will now remain a City player until 2027, and there is an option for the club to extend for a further year until 2028. The defender’s previous deal was set to expire next year.

Doyle made 44 appearances on Wearside last season in what was a hugely successful first step into senior football, but he did see his playing time reduce after the arrival of Alex Neil later in the campaign.

The centre-back completed his second loan from Manchester City and has impressed for Coventry City in the Championship under Mark Robins, who had been looking for a left-sided defender after missing out on Jake Clarke-Salter in the summer, who joined QPR after his Chelsea departure.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Callum Doyle of Sunderland looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on January 08, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)