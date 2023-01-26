Sunderland AFC news: Promotion winner signs long-term deal at Premier League club
Former Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle has signed a new long-term deal at Manchester City.
The 19-year-old will now remain a City player until 2027, and there is an option for the club to extend for a further year until 2028. The defender’s previous deal was set to expire next year.
Doyle made 44 appearances on Wearside last season in what was a hugely successful first step into senior football, but he did see his playing time reduce after the arrival of Alex Neil later in the campaign.
The centre-back completed his second loan from Manchester City and has impressed for Coventry City in the Championship under Mark Robins, who had been looking for a left-sided defender after missing out on Jake Clarke-Salter in the summer, who joined QPR after his Chelsea departure.
After coming off the bench during Sunderland’s promotion at Wembley, Doyle then went on to play a key role in England’s U19 Euro Championship success, scoring against Israel in the final.