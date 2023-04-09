News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sunderland AFC news: Norwich City man Max Aarons posts Twitter dig at Jack Clarke

Norwich City man Max Aarons took to social media in an apparent dig at Jack Clarke and Sunderland on Good Friday.

By James Copley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 18:57 BST

Clarke started on the left-hand side of Tony Mowbray’s attack and chipped in with a goal and two assists, one of which came after the winger won a penalty which was duly converted by Amad Diallo.

Last month, however, Aarons was heavily criticised by Sunderland fans for going down to win a foul with Clarke allegedly committing the offence. Replays seemed to show, though, that there was no contact between the two players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Norwich City man clearly hasn’t forgotten the criticism he received and took to Twitter after replays emerged of Clarke winning Sunderland’s penalty against Hull City.

Most Popular

Despite the replays showing clear contact between Clarke and the Hull City defender, Aarons replied to the clip by saying: “Ironic that @SunderlandAFC.”

The Black Cats are next in action against Cardiff City in Wales on Easter Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NORWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and Birmingham City at Carrow Road on February 21, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)NORWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and Birmingham City at Carrow Road on February 21, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
NORWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and Birmingham City at Carrow Road on February 21, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Norwich CityTwitterTony MowbrayHull CityCardiff City