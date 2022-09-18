The Sun states that the former Blackburn and Middlesbrough boss, who took over from Alex Neil last month, will be given money for a “couple of signings” by Sunderland’s hierarchy.

The Black Cats have largely targeted young players under majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. However, reports suggest that the strategy could change slightly if Sunderland’s head coach feels a couple of older players could make a difference.

Ross Stewart transfer latest

Tony Mowbray

The tabloids also claim that Sunderland’s star striker Ross Stewart is on the radar of Blackburn Rovers this January – and that the Wearsiders may be forced into finding a replacement for him.

The Scot is currently injured with a grade three muscle tear. His contract will run out at the end of the season but Sunderland are protected by an option to extend Stewart’s current deal, which will more than likely be triggered.

Speakman has also confirmed that he is in conversations with Stewart and his representatives regarding improved terms for Stewart, who has netted five times in seven Championship appearances so far this campaign.

Newcastle United eye Sunderland youngster

Sunderland’s North East rivals, Newcastle United, are said to planning a £2.5million bid for Sunderland wonderkid midfielder, Chris Rigg.

However, Rigg was recently injured in a youth game and required a trip to hospital and stitches, thankfully there was no break.