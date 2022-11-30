Sunderland AFC news: Millwall suffer injury blow ahead of Championship clash against Black Cats
Millwall have suffered an injury blow ahead of this weekend’s clash against Sunderland.
Sunderland are in action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with Tony Mowbray’s side having returned from Dubai. However, Gary Rowett’s side are likely to be without forward Tyler Burey.
The 21-year-old has featured in 18 of Millwall's 20 Championship games so far this season but has only made the starting XI on six occasions.
"Tyler has been ill for the last week," Rowett told Southwark News. "He's been in training on Monday, it's his first day back training. I think he'll train with the under-23s on Tuesday so he gets a better session.
"He's literally been in bed for the best part of the week. We'll try and tread carefully with him and hope that if he gets through that fine with no ill effects then he'll be in on Thursday with the rest of the group ready to go, that's the hope.
"With the week off, having missed almost two weeks having been ill for seven to ten days, to play him in a game after one day's training is probably too much of a risk because games are just a little bit quicker. It's a shame for him but we've got to make sure we make good decisions.
"He'll probably have Wednesday off and then he'll be back in on Thursday ready to go with the rest of the group. Hopefully that should see him fit for selection at some point, but not to start on Saturday because he's missed a lot of training."