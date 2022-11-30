LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Tyler Burey of Millwall and Jake Bidwell of Coventry City battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Coventry City at The Den on August 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images)

Sunderland are in action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with Tony Mowbray’s side having returned from Dubai. However, Gary Rowett’s side are likely to be without forward Tyler Burey.

The 21-year-old has featured in 18 of Millwall's 20 Championship games so far this season but has only made the starting XI on six occasions.

"Tyler has been ill for the last week," Rowett told Southwark News. "He's been in training on Monday, it's his first day back training. I think he'll train with the under-23s on Tuesday so he gets a better session.

"He's literally been in bed for the best part of the week. We'll try and tread carefully with him and hope that if he gets through that fine with no ill effects then he'll be in on Thursday with the rest of the group ready to go, that's the hope.

"With the week off, having missed almost two weeks having been ill for seven to ten days, to play him in a game after one day's training is probably too much of a risk because games are just a little bit quicker. It's a shame for him but we've got to make sure we make good decisions.

