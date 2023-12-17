Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale looks set to become Sunderland's new head coach but his LinkedIn profile offers an interesting insight into his movements after being sacked by Rangers.

Beale has been out of work since leaving Rangers last October but has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the search for Tony Mowbray's replacement.

Beale turned down an approach from Wolves after impressing at QPR, before departing for Rangers. He left after a disappointing start to the current season but Sunderland are said to have been impressed by his coaching acumen and record in player development.

"For the first time in 20yrs, I have the time to reflect and visit, learn and watch others at work," He posted on LinkedIn two months ago. "From 2003 to 2023, Chelsea FC to Liverpool FC, São Paulo FC, Liverpool FC, Rangers FC, Aston Villa FC, QPR FC, Rangers FC.

"I’ve moved immediately from one role to the other without a break between roles. 6 unique and elite clubs and an amazing journey to this point. The next two months, I plan to visit Brazil again to visit some friends, then onto the MLS to catch the playoffs and finally making that promised trip to Japan to see the J League up close.