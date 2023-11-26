Stoke City man Lynden Gooch was quick to offer his well-wishes to his former teammate.

Former Sunderland man Lynden Gooch was quick to lend his support to Matty Young after his recent contract news.

Young signed his first professional contract with the club amid Premier League interest earlier this week with former teammate Gooch commenting on Instagram.

Young, 17, agreed a three-year-deal at the Stadium of Light, after representing the Black Cats’ first-team during this summer’s pre-season tour in America.

The goalkeeper was also named on the bench for Sunderland’s Championship match at Swansea in November, with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly tracking the Black Cats stopper.

Gooch, who left Sunderland for Stoke City during last summer's window, said: "Congrats bud," to Young on Instagram with Jobe Bellingham, Luke O'Nien and Trai Hume also offering their well-wishes.

Young told Sunderland’s website: “I am delighted to sign my first professional deal. I started my journey here nearly 10 years ago and it has always been my dream to play for Sunderland. The opportunities over pre-season were incredible but I know this is just the start for me.”

Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls added: “It is fantastic that Matty has committed his long-term future to the club. It has been a whirlwind few months for the young man and we are delighted that he sees the pathway that exists for him here. We are committed to continuing his development and helping him achieve his potential.”