"After 12 years on the rollercoaster that is Sunderland Football Club, I will be leaving the club and my role as Kit Manager," Aziz said on LinkedIn. "A League Cup final loss, back-to-back relegations, Wembley losses and Wembley wins. My time at the club has really kept me and my family on its toes! "Initially coming in and acting as assistant to club legend John ‘Cookie’ Cooke, I settled into the club quickly and knew instantly that I had made the right choice in joining SAFC. Fast forward 12 years, I’ve made some friends for life and I will look back on my time on Wearside with great fondness taking memories with me that will last forever. "I’d like to thank those who have supported me in my role over the years and I wish the club nothing but success in the future as they continue their journey to get back to the Premier League. "I look forward to supporting my wife on her imminent return to work after having our two children but I am also relishing my next challenge and looking forward to seeing where my next role lands me in the future. HA’WAY the lads."