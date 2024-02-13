Sunderland AFC news: Long-serving staff member to leave role after 12-year stint at Academy of Light
Long-serving Sunderland staff member Stephen Aziz is to leave the club after a 12-year stint at the Academy of Light.
Aziz originally joined the club as an understudy to former player John Cooke before he was controversially made redundant by Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.
Aziz features in the third episode of season three of the hit Netflix docu-series Sunderland Til I Die, which has now been released for the general public to view. However, Aziz has now revealed he will leave Sunderland.
"After 12 years on the rollercoaster that is Sunderland Football Club, I will be leaving the club and my role as Kit Manager," Aziz said on LinkedIn. "A League Cup final loss, back-to-back relegations, Wembley losses and Wembley wins. My time at the club has really kept me and my family on its toes! "Initially coming in and acting as assistant to club legend John ‘Cookie’ Cooke, I settled into the club quickly and knew instantly that I had made the right choice in joining SAFC. Fast forward 12 years, I’ve made some friends for life and I will look back on my time on Wearside with great fondness taking memories with me that will last forever. "I’d like to thank those who have supported me in my role over the years and I wish the club nothing but success in the future as they continue their journey to get back to the Premier League. "I look forward to supporting my wife on her imminent return to work after having our two children but I am also relishing my next challenge and looking forward to seeing where my next role lands me in the future. HA’WAY the lads."