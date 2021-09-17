Next in Lee Johnson’s side’s way is Fleetwood Town, managed by former Black Cats boss Simon Grayson.

Johnson will have to make at least one change to their starting XI after defender Tom Flanagan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

The Black Cats boss spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon as his side prepare for the trip to the Highbury Stadium.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC.

Here’s the latest Sunderland news, reaction, analysis and more:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.