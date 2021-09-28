Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Early team news and build up to League One clash against Cheltenham Town

The Black Cats will go top of the League One table with a win should leaders Wigan Athletic fail to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee Johnson’s side made it five wins from five at the Stadium of Light with a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Dennis Cirkin is a doubt for tonight’s game after suffering from a suspected concussion during the victory.

Sunderland AFC live blog.

In the meantime, we’ve seen a return to action for Denver Hume following his serious hamstring injury. The 23-year-old started for Sunderland’s under-23s side in their 3-1 win at Wolves on Monday night.

On the transfer front, Benji Kimpioka is understood to be close to joining National League side Southend United on loan.

We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day ahead of Sunderland’s League One clash…

