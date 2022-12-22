Punto Cruzado reports that Sunderland have been watching the 19-year-old, who plays for Santiago Wanderers in Chile’s Primera B. In Guajardo’s 12 appearances this season, the youngster has scored five and assisted once from the wing.

Cruzado has also suggested that Universidad de Chile, Universidad Católica and Colo Colo in Chile and Chicago Fire of the MLS will rival Sunderland for the Chile youth international’s signature.

Tony Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman