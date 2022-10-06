Telemundo state that the Swiss-French billionaire has been invited to the country by Juan Sartori, who also part-owns Sunderland and is a senator in his native Uruguay.

Louis-Dreyfus has a 51% ownership stake in Sunderland, whilst Sartoti currently holds 30%. Reports have stated, however, that the duo plan to tour several football clubs over the weekend.

It has previously been claimed that Sartoti intended to set up links between Sunderland and Uruguayan football and hopes to find an affiliate club. Sartori has previously confirmed these plans but they are yet to come to fruition despite his lengthy association with the club.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on from the directors box during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on May 06, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)