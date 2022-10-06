Sunderland AFC news: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus set for Uruguay trip with Juan Sartori as pair eye affiliate club links
Sunderland’s majority shareholder and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will land in Uruguay today, according to reports.
Telemundo state that the Swiss-French billionaire has been invited to the country by Juan Sartori, who also part-owns Sunderland and is a senator in his native Uruguay.
Louis-Dreyfus has a 51% ownership stake in Sunderland, whilst Sartoti currently holds 30%. Reports have stated, however, that the duo plan to tour several football clubs over the weekend.
It has previously been claimed that Sartoti intended to set up links between Sunderland and Uruguayan football and hopes to find an affiliate club. Sartori has previously confirmed these plans but they are yet to come to fruition despite his lengthy association with the club.
The Louis-Dreyfus family enjoy “a significant presence” in Uruguay, according to South American media, and is heavily invested in soybean production alongside wheat, corn and sorghum whilst also controlling storage, logistics and transport of the production and distribution of fertilizers.