The Black Cats have done well so far this campaign since promotion from League One and currently sit in fifth position following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Watford and last Wednesday’s 3-0 win away to Reading.

And Sunderland’s chairman and majority stakeholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has thanked fans for their support.

On Instagram, he said: “Thank you to all for your support this season! We are looking forward to playing at home again after the break!”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...