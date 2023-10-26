Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has addressed last summer's Tony Mowbray exit rumours.

After guiding the Black Cats to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship, Sunderland lost to Luton Town over two legs in the play-off semi-finals.

Despite this being viewed by many as a fantastic season for a newly promoted side, rumours swirled last summer that Sunderland were looking to replace their head coach.

The Wearsiders were heavily linked with up-and-coming Italian coach Francesco Farioli with respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stating at one point that a deal at the top of Sunderland's list to replace Mowbray.

The rumours came and went, though, without the club publically commenting on Mowbray's situation either way. Speakman - alongside other Sunderland figures - recently answered questions from the fan group Red and White Army on a variety of matters.

Speakman was asked why Sunderland's board didn't publicly support Mowbray in the summer and was also asked for assurances about keeping hold of star players.

Sunderland's sporting director stated at the meeting that the club can't be dictated to by rumours and speculation and reiterated that they can't always respond.

Speakman was also asked about Sunderland's lack of experience in some areas of their playing staff by the Red and White Army group.

Speakman responded by saying that he is trying to strike the right balance between youth, value and securing quality. He also stated that he feels Sunderland have a good balance and that the club are always trying to make progress.