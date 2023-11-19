Sunderland AFC news: Key Tony Mowbray player suffers hamstring injury while on international duty
Sunderland's Dan Ballard has picked up an injury whilst with Northern Ireland.
Sunderland's Daniel Ballard is an injury doubt for Monday's final Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark in Belfast.
Northern Ireland defender manager Michael O'Neill recently revealed the centre-back is struggling with a hamstring injury and will need to be assessed on Monday morning.
The former Arsenal man missed Sunderland's last game against Birmingham City after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the game prior.
Sunderland are next in action against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this Saturday at Home Park.
Ballard shares the international stage with Black Cats defender Trai Hume. Earlier this week, Ballard was full of praise for his colleague for club and country.
"He's been brilliant for us,” Ballard told Belfast Live. “He came from nowhere last season; he wasn't playing too much, got his chance and he really took it.
"I've played next to him for a year-and-a-half now. He's a fantastic player, a real technician, someone who Northern Ireland are really lucky to have.
"I think he has a wonderful future. We know each other very, very well.
"I know what he likes to do, he likes to move into midfield a lot. You can trust someone a lot more when you have built up that relationship, I feel comfortable and we've got a good chemistry.
"Trai is playing in the Championship, he loves a tackle and I think Northern Ireland will enjoy that as much as Sunderland fans do.”