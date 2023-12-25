The former Sunderland and Newcastle United man was asked about Chris Rigg during a recent interview.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United man Jack Colback was recently asked for his opinion regarding the future of starlet Chris Rigg.

The 16-year-old wonderkid has caught the imagination of the footballing world after making his debut for Sunderland in the FA Cup last season aged just 15. This season, Rigg has netted twice: once in the Carabao Cup against Crewe Alexandra and versus Southampton in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rigg's emergence led to transfer interest from just about every major football club in the world, including North East rivals Newcastle United. However, the youngster was persuaded to remain on Wearside, signing a two-year scholarship deal at the club last summer.

Colback, now 34, came up through the academy at Sunderland and made 135 appearances in red and white before swapping Wearside for Tyneside in a controversial move to Newcastle United back in 2014.

Asked if he would advise Rigg, who like Colback has family links to Newcastle United, to follow in his footsteps, Colback said to Tribalfootball.com: "It depends on how long the contract is... Sunderland fans will hate you for the rest of your life, but it is certainly not something I regret doing."

Colback joined Nottingham Forest on loan during the 2017-18 season, eventually bagging a permanent move to the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle-born player helped Forest to promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs under Steve Cooper. However, Colback is now with Championship side QPR after signing for the Londoners during the summer.