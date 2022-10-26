Following the training session, Tony Mowbray’s stars were quick to pose for pictures with fans and sign autographs, with Sunderland attacker Jacke Clarke going the extra mile to make one young fan’s day.

Lee Gamble took to social media to share his experience of the say, explaining that his son asked if Clarke could sign his wrist cast following a broken wrist.

Sunderland responded by taking the father and so through the players’ entrance and through the tunnel to the pitch where they gleefully met every player and head coach Mowbray.

@LeeGamble1973 wrote on Twitter: “#SAFC What a day. Son asked an official if Clarke could sign his cast after he broke his wrist they came and got us out our seats took us through players' entrance through tunnel to the pitch where we meet every player and Mogger so grateful to @OzChamberlain thank u so much.”

Sunderland are next in action against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday following last weekend’s 4-2 loss to Burnley. First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval before the Clarets’ second-half comeback handed Vincent Kompany’s men the points.