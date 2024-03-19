Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland duo Matty Young, 17, and Chris Rigg, 16, have been handed England youth international call-ups.

After three clean sheets in nine appearances during his loan spell with Darlington in the National League North, Young will head out with the Young Lions to play a part in the Pinatar Super Cup for the under-18s side.

England will play three games whilst out in Spain with the Sunderland stopper hoping to add to the one cap Young earned back in November against Mexico after extending his loan at Darlington until the end of the season.

Young is gaining experience at Darlington alongside former Sunderland youth team players Andrew Nelson and Mitchell Curry, who are also a part of Darlo's squad under manager Steve Watson, himself a former player for Newcastle United.

Sunderland first-team player Rigg has also been called up to the England under-17s side. Rigg will represent England’s youth side once again after appearing for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023.

England will be competing in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games as they come up against Northern Ireland, Hungary and France with all the games being played at St George’s Park.

