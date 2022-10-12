A FIFA announcement confirmed that around £189million has been set aside for clubs with representatives at the upcoming tournament.

The Premier League season will be halted from November 14 to December 26 as the World Cup takes place, with the Championship also set to be paused.

And for every day a player remains with their national team during the break, the clubs they are contracted to will be given around £9,000 per player. This will start from the day the player joins up with their national team and ends when the nation plays its final game of the tournament.

BERLIN - JULY 9: General view of the World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Final match between Italy and France at the Olympic Stadium on July 9, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But clubs will only receive the full payout for players who were signed at least two years before the start of the tournament. For players that have signed for a club within the last two years, the payment will be shared proportionally.

Sunderland are set to have two representatives at the World Cup with both Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette likely travelling to Qatar for Australia and Costa Rica respectively.

Bennette joining the club in 2022 means Sunderland will have to share the £9,000 per-player-per-day payout with Herediano. The Black Cats will, however, pocket the full amount from Wright’s trip.