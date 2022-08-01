Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It doesn’t seem that long ago since we watched Alex Neil and his squad lift the League One play-off trophy at Wembley in what was one of the most memorable days in the club’s recent history.

On Sunday lunchtime, the team were able to enjoy the fruits of that victory with Championship football and a visit from Coventry back at the Stadium of Light.

Before anything, I think we have to acknowledge how good the display was at the ground before the game. With the huge flag at the Roker End and the red and white placards all around the ground. There was a special feel to the day.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland manager Alex Neil reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alex Neil has made a few additions to his squad but barring new centre-back Dan Ballard, it was a starting lineup that consisted of players who helped the club finally get out of League One last year.

Sunderland were really sharp out of the blocks and took the game to Coventry right from the start. I felt the combination of Alex Pritchard, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton looked to have the making of a decent attacking midfield.

There was some great movement and rotating between the three on the pitch and in the first half, Coventry didn’t know how to stop them from dictating the game.

When the goal finally did come it started with some nice interplay in the middle of the park before the ball was switched out to the right to Lynden Gooch who did what he does best. When he drops his shoulder and takes his man on there won’t be many even at this level who will stop him.

When he found the space though he managed to put a lovely cross in which evaded everybody but the on-rushing Jack Clarke who did brilliantly to keep his eye on it and direct his header back into the Coventry net.