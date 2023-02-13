Hume has managed only seven minutes since John Mousinho’s Fratton Park appointment in January, which prompted the former Sunderland left-back to speak to his manager regarding his playing time at the League One club.

John Mousinho, however, has insisted that the 26-year-old still has a future at Portsmouth.

Mousinho told The Portsmouth News: “I had this conversation with Denver the other day. I encourage all the guys that, if they want to come and speak, to do so at any time, there’s no problem at all.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Denver Hume of Portsmouth during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"I told him not to take that as a reflection of what I think of him. When at Oxford, he was a player we looked at recruiting when he left Sunderland. Even until I left Oxford, we were keeping an eye on him as a player of interest, because I think he’s an excellent footballer.

"There are a couple of things which have been unfortunate for him. Number one is Connor’s form and how solid he has been in a back four.

“It’s also one of those positions which is harder to chop in and out when you want a bit of consistency. One thing I’ve been lucky to be able to do, particularly because we won the first two games, is have a consistent backline.

“The only time it changed was when Di’Shon (Bernard) came in for Zak Swanson because of injury. Denver is a fantastic young player and I’ve told him to keep working hard and the opportunities will hopefully come, but don’t take his lack of minutes as a reflection of anything that I think of him.

“That’s the hardest thing for me to get across to the boys at the moment who aren’t playing. Don't think “The new head coach has come in and doesn't think I’m any good because he’s not playing me” – that’s not the case.