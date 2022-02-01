The Frenchman spent a season on loan at the Stadium of Light under Roy Keane during the 2008-09 campaign and scored against local rivals Newcastle United in a 2-1 win for Sunderland.

Cisse netted 10 goals in 35 top-flight appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Panathinaikos despite expressing a desire to stay at Sunderland.

Indeed, last summer Cisse also stated on social media that if Sunderland wanted him then “he’ll be there”.

Djibril Cisse

The ex-Lazio goal scorer – who played 41 times for the French national team during his career – has been without a club since leaving Swiss outfit Yverdon back in 2018.

But following the news of Jermain Defoe’s Wearside return early on Tuesday morning, Cissie issued a fresh come and get me plea to his former club.

The 40-year-old, replying to Sunderland’s Instagram announcement of Defoe’s return, commented: “I need 1 last dance too.”

On the same post, television star and Sunderland fan George Clarke added: “YES YES YES!!!! We shouldn’t have sold him in the first place…one of many disastrous decisions by Ellis Short! I said at the time the one player we needed to keep to keep us in the championship was Defoe! Then look what happened!”

Djibril Cisse of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at The Stadium of Light on March 7, 2009.

Defoe, 39, became Sunderland’s fifth and final deal of the January window, after Jay Matete joined from Fleetwood Town for a significant six-figure sum in an eventful deadline day.

