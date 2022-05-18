Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defoe confirmed his retirement from playing professional football with immediate effect last March.

The striker made an emotional return to Wearside on deadline day in January but then made the ‘really tough decision’ to bring an end to his playing days before the season had ended.

Defoe made seven appearances after returning to the club, and remains a legendary figure to many supporters after his goalscoring feats during his first spell at the club, including a memorable volley against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.

Jermain Defoe

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defoe’s departure ledt Sunderland short of striking options for the remainder of the season, though Nathan Broadhead returned from a hamstring problem to bolster Alex Neil’s squad.