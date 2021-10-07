Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Cats, Preston North End and Millwall defender re-joins Fleetwood Town on short-term deal
Former Black Cats man Conor McLaughlin has found himself a new (old) club.
That’s after the Northern Ireland international re-joined Fleetwood Town this afternoon.
The defender was not offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light last season after Sunderland failed in their play-off campaign at the semi-final stage against Lincoln City.
After leaving Millwall, McLaughlin made the move to Wearside on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 but injury problems meant he never really nailed down a starting spot under Phil Parkinson or Lee Johnson.
McLaughlin was part of the Sunderland squad that won the Papa John’s Trophy last campaign and came off the bench in the final against Tranmere at Wembley.
The 30-year-old will now link up with former Black Cats boss Simon Grayson at Highbury.
McLaughlin previously spent five years on the Fylde Coast with Fleetwood before moving on in 2017.
The Cod Army are currently 20th in League One.