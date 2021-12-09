Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Cats manager SACKED at Scottish club after seventh league loss in nine games
Jack Ross has been sacked as manager of Hibernian.
The Scot has been sacked after two years in charge following Hibs’ 1-0 defeat away at Livingston.
The result marked the club’s seventh league loss in nine games.
Ross had said after Wednesday's game that he took full responsibility for Hibs' poor form.
The 45-year-old, who took charge at Easter Road in November 2019, also had at Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland.
Ross lead Sunderland to the Checkatrade Trophy and the League One play-off finals at Wembley during his time on Wearside but failed to win either occasion.
Ross aid after the Livingston defeat: "That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me. We were not good enough in all aspects of our play.
"That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It's my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership."