The Scot has been sacked after two years in charge following Hibs’ 1-0 defeat away at Livingston.

The result marked the club’s seventh league loss in nine games.

Ross had said after Wednesday's game that he took full responsibility for Hibs' poor form.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ross.

The 45-year-old, who took charge at Easter Road in November 2019, also had at Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland.

Ross lead Sunderland to the Checkatrade Trophy and the League One play-off finals at Wembley during his time on Wearside but failed to win either occasion.

Ross aid after the Livingston defeat: "That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me. We were not good enough in all aspects of our play.

"That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It's my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.