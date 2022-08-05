Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

European goal for Asoro

Former Sunderland striker Joel Asoro bagged a brace in Djurgardens IF’s UEFA Europa Conference League’s qualifying match on Thursday night.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Victor Edvardsen’s opener, Asoro scored either side of half-time to give his side a 3-0 lead away at Romanian side Sepsi OSK before the hosts pulled one back ten minutes from time.

After loan spells in Italy and the Netherlands, the former Sunderland man joined Djurgardens IF in February last year and has scored ten times for the Swedish side.

On Twitter, Asoro posted a photo of himself celebrating a strike against Sepsi OSK with the caption: ‘Happy to score X2 in the Europa conference league’.

If Djurgardens IF are successful in qualifying for the Europa Conference League group stages, they could come up against sides like Fiorentina, West Ham and Villareal.

Marcos Alonso in action for Sunderland (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Cats star ‘priority’ for Barcelona

Former Sunderland defender Marcos Alonso is reportedly a priority target for Barcelona this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alonso wants to leave Stamford Bridge because of ‘personal reasons’ and a return to his home country looks on the cards with Barcelona making him a ‘priority’ target:

Romano tweeted: ‘Barcelona want Marcos Alonso as soon as possible. Talks ongoing on clubs side to find way with Chelsea, Alonso’s priority target since May and already agreed personal terms with Barça months ago #FCB

Alonso hopes to Chelsea to leave this summer due to personal reasons. #CFC’

Alonso spent just half a season on-loan from Fiorentina at the Stadium of Light in 2014 but has racked-up over 200 appearances for Chelsea during his six years at the club - winning a Champions League, Europa League and Premier League title in that time.

Villa starlet signs long-term deal

Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer has signed a new five-year contract with the Villains and is set to have a role in Steven Gerrard’s first-team this season.